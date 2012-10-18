Google Nexus launch: Android event scheduled 29 October

The next Google Nexus handset could be announced on Monday 29 October, following the arrival of invitations to an Android press event to be held in New York.

Rumours of the next Nexus device have been circulating for some time and the scheduling appears to fit the refresh cycle of previous years: the Galaxy Nexus was launched on 19 October.

The strongest rumours point to an LG handset - dubbed the LG Nexus 4 or LG Nexus G - although there's a strong belief that Google will announced multiple devices to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Android.

Also in the running is HTC, with the rumoured Nexus 5. This rumour became a lot more believable after yesterday's announcement of the HTC J Butterfly, a 5-inch handset destined for Japan, but one that fits the rumoured specs for a next-gen Nexus device.

READ: And the next Nexus phone is...

We've already seen one Nexus launch this year in the form of the Nexus 7 tablet, back in August, which also brought with it the latest version of the Android operating system, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

We're not expecting to see another software step-up to Key Lime Pie so soon, although we'd be surprised if Google didn't have some Android refinements to launch with any new mobile phone hardware.

The invite does carry the wording, "The playground is open" - so it sounds like Google is planning to have some fun. Scheduling the event for the same day as the Windows Phone 8 launch is certainly poking fun at Microsoft.

We'll bring you all the news as it happens.