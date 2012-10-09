  Android 4.2 Key Lime Pie already exists according to Google Analytics

Google Analytics has unearthed a number of smartphone and tablet devices that are supposedly running the latest Android 4.2 operating system, suggesting the update is in the final stages of testing.

The Android Authority noticed it was receiving several visits to its website from devices Google Analytics said were running the yet to be confirmed Android 4.2.

Not only that, but the data also provided the names of said devices - providing a hint of which smartphones and tablets may soon be able to enjoy some Android 4.2 goodness.

The Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Sony Xperia Arc S and, despite its entry-level price point, the Samsung Galaxy Y all appeared to be being used to test the OS update.

Two other names that appeared were the Occam and Manta, rumoured to be a Motorola smartphone and tablet respectively, though this is yet be confirmed.

According to Android Authority, the Google Analytics data shows that visits to its site from these Android 4.2 devices have been occurring since August, suggesting testing has been going on for the past two months.

Android 4.2 is expected to be the follow-up to the Jelly Bean version currently available. Following the alphabetical sweet theme Google has been using to brand its OS updates, the name “Key Lime Pie” has been touted as a possible moniker.

We're more partial to a slice of cheesecake to be honest, but then we guess that doesn't fit the bill.