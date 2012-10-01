  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Sharp begins production of Full HD 5-inch smartphone displays, Google Nexus 5 anyone?

|
1/2  
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Japanese firm Sharp has announced that it has begun production of 5-inch Full HD LCDs with a pixel density it claims to be among the "highest in the world".

Production began at the start of September and the 1920 x 1080 LCD panels are intended for smartphones. They feature a pixel density of 443ppi (pixels per inch). Considering the iPhone 5 has a 1136 x 640 Retina display with 326ppi, you can only imagine just how clean and crisp Sharp's will be.

What remains a mystery, however, is which phone(s) these LCD screens are intended for. While Sharp has said it will enter into full-scale production this month (October), it hasn't revealed the destination. 

sharp begins production of full hd 5 inch smartphone displays google nexus 5 anyone image 2

One good bet is HTC, for its HTC One X 5 or - as some have taken to calling it - the Google Nexus 5. It is known that this handset will sport a 5-inch screen - hence the name - and it has been leaked that the display will indeed be 1080p, just like Sharp's new panels.

Pocket-lint knows that the One X 5 is a real handset, having been told so by our sources in the past, so we're feeling confident that this is a further piece to the puzzle.

If so, it could well have the best smartphone screen seen to date.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. Motorola will reveal its next phone in Chicago on 2 August
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: How to watch Samsung's Unpacked 2018 press conference live
  5. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  1. Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
  2. Honor 7S budget smartphone now available in UK for just £99
  3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  4. Nokia 9 back on track for possible late summer 2018 release
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched in New York on 9 August
Comments