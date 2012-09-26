Google Play: 25 billion downloads reached, celebrations to include massive discounts

Google Play has hit something of a milestone: it has now surpassed 25 billion downloads of Android apps, video, music and other media files. And to celebrate, the company is planning to release a week's worth of massive discounts on applications from some of the biggest developers.

As the landmark figure is 25 billion, each of those apps will cost 25 cents in the US (not entirely sure how much the UK store might charge, or even whether it is taking part in the festivities yet). Companies such as Electronic Arts, Rovio, Gameloft, Runtastic and Full Fat will be taking part.

In addition, Google is offering themed collections. "We’ll also be offering some special collections like 25 movies you must own, 25 banned books, 25 albums that changed the world and our 25 top-selling magazines, all at special prices," it says on its own blog posting.

Unfortunately, again, we're not sure if this will include the UK, or will be limited to Google's homeland, but it'll be worth checking, just in case.

The discounted apps and other downloads will appear on Google Play "later today".

"We look forward to the next 25 billion," says Jamie Rosenberg, director of Digital Content.

UPDATE: The UK Play store does have discounts, with UK users paying 25p for select apps.