  How to get Google Maps back on your iPhone on iOS 6

Apple has ditched Google Maps on iOS 6. Google has promised to bring a dedicated app to the new iOS 6 platform, but that app is currently missing in action.

But you can still use Google Maps on your iPhone. Follow these quick steps and while the experience isn't perfect, you will get a lot of the same benefits as you had before.

Step 1

Open up Safari, and enter the url maps.google.co.uk

Step 2

Click okay when the Notification pop up appears asking whether you are happy for "https://maps.google.co.uk" to use your current location.

Step 3

When the page finishes loading, click on the share icon in the centre of the menu bar at the bottom and click on the "Add to Home Screen Icon", on the next pane click "Add" in the top right hand corner.

Step 4

You are done. When you want to find yourself you can simply click on this icon and as long as you have internet access you'll be able to use the Google Mapping service.