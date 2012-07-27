  Google introduces handwriting for web searches on tablets and smartphones

You can now scribble your search words when using Google on a smartphone or tablet, after the internet company introduced handwriting as a new method of input.

Users need to head to the settings menu and then enable the handwriting option, then after that web browsers can scrawl the word or words they're searching for anywhere on the screen.

Once Google has established what it is you’re writing, a list of suggested words will appear in the search bar - just as it would if you had typed them in. Even when Google lists the various websites the search has pulled up, you’ll still be able to use the handwriting feature - though as soon as you click on an external site the function will be void.

If the novelty wears off or you just want to revert to searching via a keyboard or even voice then you can either switch it off temporarily by pressing the "g" icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen or by switching it off in the settings menu.

Pocket-lint has had a brief play with it and it worked really well, even though we still have the handwriting of a small child.

Have you used the Google handwriting facility? Will you use it a lot? Tell us in the comments below...