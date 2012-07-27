  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google introduces handwriting for web searches on tablets and smartphones

|
  Google introduces handwriting for web searches on tablets and smartphones
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

You can now scribble your search words when using Google on a smartphone or tablet, after the internet company introduced handwriting as a new method of input.

Users need to head to the settings menu and then enable the handwriting option, then after that web browsers can scrawl the word or words they're searching for anywhere on the screen. 

Once Google has established what it is you’re writing, a list of suggested words will appear in the search bar - just as it would if you had typed them in. Even when Google lists the various websites the search has pulled up, you’ll still be able to use the handwriting feature - though as soon as you click on an external site the function will be void. 

If the novelty wears off or you just want to revert to searching via a keyboard or even voice then you can either switch it off temporarily by pressing the "g" icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen or by switching it off in the settings menu.

Pocket-lint has had a brief play with it and it worked really well, even though we still have the handwriting of a small child.

Have you used the Google handwriting facility? Will you use it a lot? Tell us in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments