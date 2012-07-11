  1. Home
Galaxy Nexus Jelly Bean roll-out begins

Google has started to roll-out over-the-air Android 4.1 Jelly Bean updates, with HSPA+ Galaxy Nexus devices getting the upgraded operating system first.

The company then plans to upgrade the software on the rest of the Galaxy Nexus models, Nexus S smartphone and Motorola Xoom tablets. The Google Nexus 7 7-inch tablet will ship with the OS pre-installed later this month.

Jelly Bean, says Google, features a faster interface and better search functionality (over Ice Cream Sandwich). Voice Search is also speedier, and Google Now is part of the upgraded Google app.

Google Now keeps you updated on points of interest, such as the weather, sports results, traffic alerts, that sort of thing. It aims to give you this information just as you need it, such as the traffic updates before you set off for work. Jelly Bean also adds a new, smarter keyboard to the mix.

HSPA+ Google Nexus owners will start to receive update alerts over the coming few days. There is currently no word on when Jelly Bean updates may start for Android handsets outside of the immediate Google family.

Have you played with Jelly Bean yet? If so, what do you think? Let us know in the comments below...

