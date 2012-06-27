  Jelly Bean arrives at Google HQ

Google has confirmed what we all expected with a psuedo-announcement of the next Android version, known as Jelly Bean, ahead of the Google I/O 2012 conference.

In what has become a tradition, the company has erected an oversized model of what looks set to become Android 4.1, outside the Mountain View HQ, the Googleplex.

So now, if you head on down, you'll see a giant pot of jelly beans spilling on to the turf next to a collection which boasts an enormous cupcake, gigantic doughnut, huge eclair, monstrous frozen yoghurt, towering gingerbread man, quite the honeycomb chunk and unparalleled ice cream sandwich. Enough to give you a stomach ache just from looking at it.

A picture of its unveiling was posted on Google+ out by one of the Google developers over Twitter and now leaves us with little doubt as to one of the main products to be launched by Google. But, alas not Larry Page, after he pulled out with a throat infection, at the Google I/O keynote set to kick off at 5.30pm UK time on 27 June.

While the update to the software had been pinned as a major one, with just a 0.1 difference to the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, it may be that other announcements such as the Asus Nexus 7 tablet end up taking centre stage. Tune in to Pocket-lint later to find out.

