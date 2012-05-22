  Google finally buys Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion

Google has finally signed on the bottom line and finalised the deal that sees the internet giant purchase Motorola Mobility.

The deal is believed to be worth a whopping $12.5 billion and is the first time Google has owned a mobile hardware company.

Google has made clear that it intends to continue running Motorola Mobility as a separate entity, but it will mean that Google won’t have to rely on third-party manufacturers to produce the hardware for future Android products - as was the case with the HTC built Google Nexus One and Google Nexus S, designed by Samsung.

The move sees Motorola’s Sanjay Jha step down as CEO, to be replaced by Google’s own Dennis Woodside.

Larry Page, Google CEO, said of the deal: “I’m happy to announce the deal has closed. Motorola is a great American tech company, with a track record of over 80 years of innovation. It’s a great time to be in the mobile business, and I’m confident that the team at Motorola will be creating the next generation of mobile devices that will improve lives for years to come.”

Rival manufacturers have expressed some concern as to what Google’s takeover of Motorola Mobility will mean for future rollouts of Android. However, Google is in fact said to be considering a wider launch of new Android updates across an array of devices as it looks to tackle Apple.

How do you think Google's purchase of Motorola Mobility will shape the industry? Let us know.