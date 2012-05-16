Google to take on Apple by giving early Android access to other smartphones

Google’s next version of Android could arrive on as many as five different manufactured smartphones as it changes its approach to launching new operating systems.

In the past Google has tested the water by partnering with one manufacturer to produce the first smartphone on a new Android platform, as part of the Nexus range, before slowly rolling it out on to others.

However, the internet giant hopes to take on Apple by working closely with multiple manufacturers so that it’s in a position to release an array of Android smartphones and tablets from launch.

As well as putting pressure on Apple, it’s also thought the move will appease other manufacturers who had become concerned at Google's potential move to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings – with fears that Motorola would be given preferential treatment in terms of when they received new Android software.

It’s also thought Google’s new approach will mean the operators would have less of a say at what services run on each device as well as how they are sold.

Google is said to be keen to implement this new approach to Android in time for the next major upgrade, Android 5.0 Jelly Bean, which is expected to roll out before the end of 2012.

