Ice Cream Sandwich hitting Google Nexus S 'in weeks'

Good news Google Nexus S owners - the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, will be hitting your devices "in weeks".

Bad news Google Nexus One owners - you're stuck with Android Gingerbread.

The update news comes courtesy of Hugo Barra, product management director of Android who told The Telegraph that the aim is to get Nexus S running Android 4.0 shortly after the release of the Galaxy Nexus device but that the original Google branded phone is just too old to come to the party.

Also, responding to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's critique that Android is too complicated for most users, Barra said:

"Android, especially this new version 4.0, is an incredibly intuitive platform – the best one we’ve ever built. There are power user features, but there is no need for an instruction manual or a computer science degree."

Ice Cream sandwich will debut on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Nexus, which will be available in the US, Europe and Asia in November, gradually rolling out after that to other global markets.

