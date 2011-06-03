  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Android 2.3.3 now available for Vodafone Xperia Play and Arc owners

|
Pocket-lint Android 2.3.3 now available for Vodafone Xperia Play and Arc owners
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1

Vodafone customers can now download the Android 2.3.3 update for the Xperia Play and Xperia Arc. Sony Ericsson started a global rollout of the firmware patch at the end of last week, and the network provider has been pretty quick to respond.

The new patch offers several improvements to the operating system, including improved voice quality, better device stability, improvements to email setup and performance with exchange accounts, and security fixes and enhancements.

It can be downloaded and installed by attaching your Xperia Play or Arc to your computer via USB and opening the Sony Ericsson Update Service application. It should prompt that an update is available and then follow the onscreen instructions.

Vodafone also suggests that owners can check which version of the software they have on their handsets by dialing *#*#7378423#*#* and then navigating to Service info, then Software info. The new software version will show as 3.0.1.A.0.145.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments