Google Nexus S teardown treatment

Joy Division famously sang, "Love will tear us apart". But it isn't love that is doing the damage nowadays - it's the iFixit gang who just love tearing apart all of the hot devices in the world of tech.

Their latest victim is the Google Nexus S, which left iFixit feeling "underwhelmed". Oh dear.

The reason being is that it stated how the "contour display" description is somewhat misleading. Sure, the glass is curved, but the LCD is the regular flat type. It said this made the feature a bit of a "gimmick".

Inside the new Google flagship phone, there was plenty of chip action with a S5PC110A01 1GHz Cortex A8 Hummingbird Processor, a Samsung KB100D00WM-A453 memory package, a SanDisk SDIN4C2 16GB MLC NAND flash module, an Infineon 8824 XG616 X-Gold baseband processor, a Wolfson Microelectronics WM8994 ultra-low power audio codec, and a Skyworks SKY77529 Tx front-end module for dual-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE.

iFixit gave the Nexus S a score of 7 out of 10 for repairability, with the main concerns being that you need to use a heat gun to separate the display from the frame, and that you have to replace both LCD and glass should one of them fail as they are fused together.

Google Nexus S review