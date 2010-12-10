  Google Nexus S: Pre-order now

The world's first Gingerbread (Android 2.3) device has gone on pre-order over at the Carphone Warehouse, with O2, Orange, T-Mobile and Vodafone all offering the device on their networks.

You can pick up the phone for free on 24-month, £35-a-month deals with all of the operators (although the minutes and data allowances differ somewhat) and for £20 a month you can expect to pay between £219.99 and £249.99 for the device.

There are, of course, more expensive deals as well - so take a look through the extensive list first to make sure you get the right deal for you.

It is also available SIM-free for £549.99, and on PAYG will all the networks for that price too (plus a £10 top up).

The Carphone Warehouse is quoting delivery "before the end of December" but with an official release date of 20 December, it's touch and go whether you'd get your next-gen Android handset before Christmas Day.

Before you order take a look at our Google Nexus S hands-on

As well as our First Look: Google Nexus S review