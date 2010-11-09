  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google searches for Windows Phone 7

|
1/2  
Google searches for Windows Phone 7
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Google and Microsoft may be fierce rivals on the search engine front, but that hasn't stopped the Redmond based company from allowing its competitor's search engine onto its new mobile platform.

The Google search app has gone live in the Windows Phone 7 Marketplace, and when downloaded will appear as the Google favicon on your home screen.

"Searching with Google on your Windows Phone 7 device just got easier", states the Google Mobile blog. "The Google Search app for Windows Phone 7 provides quick and convenient access to a rich set of search results, allowing you to search the web, images, local, news, and more".

There's no Google Instant yet (boo) but there are search suggestions, repeat searches from history, and local results based on your actual location.

It's free and it should be showing up in the Marketplace now.

Are you a Googler, or a Binger? Fill us in on your mobile searching habits, using the comments below.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  3. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  4. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  5. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
  1. Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real
  2. The best LG G7 ThinQ deals and SIM-free price for July 2018
  3. LG G7 ThinQ vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?
  4. LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the difference?
  5. Samsung's first Android Go phone revealed in leaked pics
Comments