Google searches for Windows Phone 7

Google and Microsoft may be fierce rivals on the search engine front, but that hasn't stopped the Redmond based company from allowing its competitor's search engine onto its new mobile platform.

The Google search app has gone live in the Windows Phone 7 Marketplace, and when downloaded will appear as the Google favicon on your home screen.

"Searching with Google on your Windows Phone 7 device just got easier", states the Google Mobile blog. "The Google Search app for Windows Phone 7 provides quick and convenient access to a rich set of search results, allowing you to search the web, images, local, news, and more".

There's no Google Instant yet (boo) but there are search suggestions, repeat searches from history, and local results based on your actual location.

It's free and it should be showing up in the Marketplace now.

Are you a Googler, or a Binger? Fill us in on your mobile searching habits, using the comments below.