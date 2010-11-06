  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Gingerbread coming 11 November claims source

|
  Gingerbread coming 11 November claims source
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Gingerbread, aka Android 2.3, could be here as early as 11 November for some Android users, according to ?trusted sources? familiar with the matter.

Mobile phone blog Into Mobile says that its trusted source tells them that ?the SDK for this upcoming revision will debut on November 11th?.

The timing, claims the site, is in connection with the US launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab and rumours of an upcoming Nexus Two device.

The week commencing 8 November also sees the launch of Windows Phone 7 in the US and, most likely, the roll out of iOS 4.2 for the iPhone and iPad. It suggests that now would be a good time for Google to announce something for fear of being forgotten from the news cycle.

Although nothing official is coming out of Google HQ, that hasn?t stopped the company putting a huge statue of a gingerbread man outside its offices, implying a launch is imminent.  

There is no word as to what handsets Android 2.3 will be coming to first or whether there will be hardware requirements, and thereby no hints whatsoever on which phones will be getting it at all. 

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Asus Zenfone 5 review: The mid-price phone to take Asus to the big time?
  3. Apple's next iPhone could come in several new wild colours
  4. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  5. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  2. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  3. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  4. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  5. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
Comments