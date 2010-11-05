  1. Home
Google Instant hits your handset

When Google launched Google Instant back in September it promised that it was working on a mobile version of the service.

And it didn't take the techies over in Mountain View long to develop it, as it has gone live already.

Announced via the Google blog, Google Instant to mobile shows no OS favouritism - it's available on both the iPhone and Android handsets.

Underneath the search text box you are given the option to turn the function on or off, and when on, the search bar beams up to the top of your screen and live results are shown underneath.

"With Google Instant on mobile, we’re pushing the limits of mobile browsers and wireless networks", said Steve Kanefsky, Google software engineer.

"You will probably notice a big improvement in speed when you search thanks to a new AJAX and HTML5 implementation for mobile that dynamically updates the page with new results and eliminates the need to load a new page for each query".

Google is stating that is should work via both 3G and Wi-Fi, although it does warn you'll need a decent connection for it to be smooth.

It's rolling out to the States first, on Froyo and iOS 4 and above, and a global release is planned in the coming months.

