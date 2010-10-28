Nexus Two coming via Samsung?

Despite Google boss Eric Schmidt insisting that there would, in fact, be no follow up to the Nexus One, the rumour-mill has gone potty with reports that the Google phone Mark II, is in fact on its way - courtesy of Samsung.

HTC manufactured the first Nexus handset, but, if reports prove to be correct, it will be Samsung who is producing the goods for its sequel.

Android and Me is claiming to have spoken to "multiple, trusted sources" on the matter and quotes one insider who said "imagine what would happen if Samsung focused on only the hardware and let Google takeover the software duties. That is exactly what you will get with the Nexus Two".

The rumours suggest that the Nexus Two will be running Android Gingerbread, which will be version 2.3, and not, in fact, version 3.0, as has been widely touted.

The phone could even be announced at a Samsung event in New York on 8 November.

If all of this proves to be true, then we could be looking at a monster smartphone, with serious credentials when it comes to taking the iPhone 4's crown.

If you're in the market for a new blower, you may want to hold off for a week or so and see what develops.

