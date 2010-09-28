  Google Voice iPhone app-roved

Google Voice could be hitting the App Store quicker that you can say, "Has Jobs gone soft?" with reports suggesting that the official app has already been approved by the Cupertino bods.

Since Apple's relaxing of the app submission rules earlier this month, a few third party Google Voice themed apps have made their way into the App Store (such as GV Mobile +), but now it seems the Big G could well be making Google Voice official on iOS.

All of this comes just over a year since Apple blocked Google's first submission of the app, which, in turn, led to an FCC investigation. Apple stated at the time that the app "duplicated existing functionality".

It's rumoured that the approved app is currently being tweaked by the Google developers to work on the iPhone 4 and support multitasking, and that the finished article could include push notifications for SMS and voicemail messages.