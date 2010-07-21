  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

The Nexus One is no more (at least directly from Google that is)

|
1/2  
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

You couldn't imagine Apple not selling the iPhone directly could you?

Well, that's the situation Google is now in, as it has withdrawn direct sales of its flagship mobile phone - the Nexus One (which is technically a HTC handset, but that's another story).

We warned you it was coming as Google had stated on 17 July:

"Earlier this year, we announced that we will be closing the Nexus One web store. This week we received our last shipment of Nexus One phones. Once we sell these devices, the Nexus One will no longer be available online from Google".

It appears that the final shipment has now run dry. The landing page over at Google now just has this:

the nexus one is no more at least directly from google that is image 2

You can, of course, still get a Nexus One elsewhere, including from Vodafone in the UK.

Let us know what you think of the Nexus One episode. Is Google finished as an online retailer, or was it merely testing the waters with the Nexus One?

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 official, QWERTY phone gets a stylish makeover
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. Is this what the new iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone will look like?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body
  2. Google Pixel 3 XL pictured with notch in new leaked images
  3. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 launch: Watch the livestream right here
  5. These Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders don't show an in-display fingerprint sensor
Comments