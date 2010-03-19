  Google Buzz widget comes to Android

Google Buzz, the social networking service, which initially met with a degree of scepticism from some corners of the Web, is now available as an official Android app.



The Google Buzz widget for Android will allow you to bombard family, friends and work colleagues with daily trivia, either in the form of text or photos with a "single tap".



You'll be able to tag all posts with the location or place it was posted and apparently in order to save time "your posts will upload in the background" leaving you to get on with the super-exciting thing you were presumably in the middle of.



The widget will be available for phones running Android 1.6 and over and is available for download from the Android Market now. Just search for "Google Buzz" and once installed you can add it to your home screen.

For the moment, however, it is only available in English, although there are plans to "add support for other languages soon".