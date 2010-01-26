  Google promises Nexus One fix

Since its release, the Nexus One has been widely welcomed, but the handset has also been criticised for some 3G difficulties - dropping down to Edge in certain areas. Google has responded to those issues and promised a fix.

The company posted on its support forums: "Our engineers have uncovered specific cases for which a software fix should improve connectivity to 3G for some users. We are testing this fix now, initial results are positive, and if everything progresses as planned, we will provide an over-the-air software update to your phone in the next week or so".

However, the company also warned that it might just be a rubbish network: "It may be, however, that users are experiencing problems as a result of being on the edge or outside of 3G coverage, which a product fix cannot address". So it could well be the fault of T-Mobile USA, or Vodafone in Britain, instead.

So keep an eye out for a fix rolling down to your handset, and when it arrives give it a test. If you're still having the same difficulties as before, then it's your network's fault. At least according to Google.