  Google News gets updated for iPhone, Android and Pre

Google has announced the launch of a "completely new" mobile Google News offering for iPhone, Android, and Palm Pre users.



This follows the availability of a mobile-optimised version of Google News for other phones, such as Blackberry, Windows Mobile, and S60, with the online giant promising "more improvements" for those versions in the near future.



The new iPhone/Android/Pre version claims to offer "the same richness and personalisation on your phone as Google News provides on desktop".



The new homepage displays more stories, sources, and images while there's access to see favourite sections, find articles and play videos "in fewer clicks".



Google News for mobile is now available in 29 languages and 70 editions and can be found at http://news.google.com on your mobile phone's browser.



