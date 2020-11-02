How to enable Facebook dark mode on iPhone and Android

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Facebook is finally publicly testing dark mode for its official iPhone and Android apps.

The social media giant revealed that it was working on a dark mode earlier in 2020, but the feature has yet to appear on its mobile apps, despite both its website and Facebook Lite app offering the option of a dark mode.

Facebook itself hasn't officially confirmed the rollout of dark mode to iOS and Android users, but serial leaker Jane Manchun Wong and Facebook's technology communications manager, Alexandru Voica, revealed the news that dark mode was being publicly tested on Twitter in a collaborative video.

Facebook is publicly testing Dark Mode!



You asked it, I chatted with Facebook’s @alexvoica about it and here’s a video made in collaboration with Facebook! pic.twitter.com/TGjdTXDxoP — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 30, 2020

It seems some users have been lucky enough to have it on their devices already, but there doesn't appear to be any rhyme or reason as to which users have the feature waiting to be enabled and which don't.

Here is how you check if you have dark mode and how to enable it:

Open the Facebook app on your iOS or Android device Make sure you have the most up to date version of Facebook Tap on the three lines in the bottom right corner Scroll down to "Settings & Privacy" Dark Mode

If the dark mode feature is on available on your device, you'll see it between "Your Time on Facebook" and "App Language".

If it's not there, be patient, as it will hopefully continue to rollout to more users over the coming weeks or months.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.