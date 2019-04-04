Still using Windows Phone? You're about to lose access to Facebook and more

If you're one of the few people still using Windows Phone then we've got some bad news for you. You're soon going to lose access to various Facebook apps.

The company is ending its support for its main apps - Facebook, Messenger and Instagram on 30 April. These apps might be the top free apps on the platform, but it's no surprise to see them being removed now.

Microsoft itself admitted Windows Phone was dead back in 2017 and many major app developers were ending support for third-party apps even before that time. Now Facebook is following suit.

The news of the demise came via Reddit where users had reported seeing a notification within the app letting them know it was happening.

Microsoft then told Engadget that Facebook was ending support for all its apps on that date.

Stubborn users who are determined to hang onto their Windows Phone will have to make do with accessing the sites via the mobile browser in future. Though Reddit users have suggested some alternatives such as the unofficial Instagram clients Winsta and 6Tag.

This news comes shortly after the official word from Microsoft announcing that the company would stop support for the entire platform at the end of 2019.

At this point, it's probably time to consider switching to a newer device from Android or Apple.

