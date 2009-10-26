Orange to launch iPhone on 10 November

The Apple iPhone is said to be due for a launch on Orange on 10 November, according to a report in The Times.

That Orange is to offer the iPhone - ending O2's exclusivity - is well known, but no date has yet been revealed as to when customers might hope to get the Apple mobile on the Orange network.

"The Times has learnt that Orange will start selling the handset in a little over two weeks. More than 200,000 people have pre-registered to buy an iPhone through the operator in the past month", says the paper.

The date makes sense as it's the first day after the O2-Apple 2-year exclusive agreement ends as O2 first offered the iPhone for sale in the UK on 9 November 2007.

We are waiting for official comment from Orange on the news and will update this story when we have more.

UPDATE: An Orange spokesperson says: "While we haven't yet announced a launch date, we have announced that iPhone will be available from Orange before Christmas. We look forward to announcing a launch date and pricing plans in the coming weeks".