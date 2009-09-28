iPhone 3GS coming to Orange UK

Orange has announced that the iPhone 3G and 3GS will be coming to customers in the UK before the end of 2009.

In a brief statement the company announced that it has reached an agreement with Apple to supply the iPhone through all its retail channels - high street shops, online and via its telesales operation.

Orange currently supply the iPhone in 28 territories, with O2 having had the UK exclusive since the iPhone's launch.

The end of O2's exclusive has been widely discussed recently however and with the network receiving plenty of customer criticism following repeated periods of data downtime, it is perhaps not surprising that Orange choose to point out that they have the largest 3G network in the UK.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but we don't think it will vary much from the premium level that the iPhone attracts on O2.

Interested customers can register their interest online, via the link below.