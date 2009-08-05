  Orange offers mobile broadband for less than £5 a month

Orange is offering new mobile broadband price plans including a new offer for less than £5 a month for existing Orange customers - apparently the lowest pay monthly mobile broadband price plan on the market.

For £4.89 per month, all existing Orange mobile (both pay monthly and pay as you go) and home broadband customers can now get the Orange Internet Everywhere service with a "free" Huawei E160e dongle in either black, white or pink.

Available on an 18-month contract, the package comes with a usage allowance of just 500MB per month, offering download speeds of up to 3.6Mbps.

In addition, starting from £12.72 per month, Orange is also launching three "Early Bird" 12-month tariffs, that gives customers unlimited mobile broadband between midnight and 9am in addition to their standard data allowance of either 1GB, 3GB (on £17.72 monthly tariffs) or 10GB (on £27.40 monthly tariffs).

Finally, Orange is introducing an automatic monthly bill cap which means that customers will not be charged more than an extra £40 a month if they accidentally go over their monthly data allowance whilst using their dongle in the UK.