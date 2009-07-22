T-Mobile USA offers Samsung Comeback

Samsung and T-Mobile USA have announced two "text-friendly messaging phones", the Samsung Comeback, or SGH-t559 and the Samsung Gravity 2, or SGH-t469.

Complete with full QWERTY keyboards, T9 predictive text and auto word completion, the Comeback and Gravity 2 are aimed at the yoof market.

The Samsung Comeback gets a unique side-flip that reveals the keyboard. Available in pearl white plum or frost silver cherry, the Comeback offers email and text, picture, video and instant messaging. A 3G handset, it offers a 2-megapixel camera, an MP3 player and support for up to 16GB of expandable memory.

The Samsung Gravity 2 also features a horizontal, slide-out QWERTY keyboard and will be available in berry mauve and metallic pumpkin. It offers multiple messaging capabilities, a 2-megapixel camera and camcorder, a built-in MP3 player and expandable memory up to 16GB.

The Comeback is available in T-Mobile stores now for $129.99 with a 2-year agreement, the Gravity 2 is due to be available in August.