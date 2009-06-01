Orange offers £5 pay monthly contracts

Orange has announced it is to offer a £5 monthly tariff, apparently the lowest contract price point on the market. The £5 option will be offered alongside new £10 and £15 monthly plans - with a 3-year tie-in the catch.

To ease fears of commitment-phobes, Orange says the 36-month "value plans" provide customers with two handsets - one when they sign-up and another after 18 months.

With the £5 plan, customers get 50 free minutes, 50 free texts and a Nokia 2630 handset. The £10 offering provides 100 free minutes, 300 free texts and a Nokia 3600 handset while the £15 monthly payment sees 200 free minutes, unlimited texts and a Nokia 6500 slide handset.

In addition, Orange has introduced 18 month SIM-only contracts for the first time which it says provides customers with more inclusive minutes and text messages than before.