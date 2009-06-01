Orange offers £5 pay monthly contracts
Orange has announced it is to offer a £5 monthly tariff, apparently the lowest contract price point on the market. The £5 option will be offered alongside new £10 and £15 monthly plans - with a 3-year tie-in the catch.
To ease fears of commitment-phobes, Orange says the 36-month "value plans" provide customers with two handsets - one when they sign-up and another after 18 months.
With the £5 plan, customers get 50 free minutes, 50 free texts and a Nokia 2630 handset. The £10 offering provides 100 free minutes, 300 free texts and a Nokia 3600 handset while the £15 monthly payment sees 200 free minutes, unlimited texts and a Nokia 6500 slide handset.
In addition, Orange has introduced 18 month SIM-only contracts for the first time which it says provides customers with more inclusive minutes and text messages than before.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments