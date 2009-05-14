  Orange reports 4125% dongle data rise

Dongle data usage has increased by 4125% in the last 12 months, states Orange's latest "Digital Media Index" report.

Describing the surge of mobile data consumption as "phenomenal", Orange reveals that music and video downloads have both increased by 38% while social networking has seen a 129% increase in monthly page impressions and a 48% increase in monthly unique users.

While subscriptions to mobile internet via dongles, or USB modems, has grown by 504%, it seems those accessing mobile data via their handsets has also increased by 108%, thanks to advances in handset technology (faster connectivity, bigger screens, better browsers, etc), while new price plans are said to make such services "more accessible".

"The Orange Digital Media Index shows that the 'mobile data era' has truly arrived", Paul Jevons, director of products, portals and services for Orange, said.

"Customers are repeatedly enjoying the intuitive and seamless mobile internet experience to access a greater quantity and quality of content that is designed specifically for the mobile portal - whether that’s music, videos or games - helping to drive consumer traffic. An explosion in the number of mobile applications and new embedded laptops will boost mobile data demand even further in the coming months".