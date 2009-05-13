Orange offers Comes with Music Nokia 5800 XpressMusic
Orange has become the first operator in the UK to offer Nokia's Comes with Music service exclusively on the Nokia 5800 XpressMusic.
The Comes with Music device will be available from Orange across a selection of 2-year (as opposed to Nokia's usual 1-year offering) Orange pay monthly price plans and upgrades from Friday 29 May.
In addition, the Nokia 5800 Comes with Music will be available exclusively to Orange customers in black and silver.
With five Comes with Music price plans, prices start from £24.77 and go up to £44.04, with various amounts of minutes and texts included.
Consumers will be able to download as much music as they like for the length of the two-year contract and can keep that music once that period ends either on the phone, or on their PC, or both.
