  T-Mobile plans Android-based home gadgets

T-Mobile is planning what's being described as an "aggressive push deep into the home" with a range of Android-based devices, reports the New York Times.

The report, apparently based on "confidential documents obtained from one of the company's partners", sees an Android-flavoured home phone and a tablet PC launching in the States in the first part of 2010.

The phone is said to plug into a docking station and "come with another device that handles data synchronization as it recharges the phone's battery".

The tablet offering is described as "a small laptop without a keyboard and has a 7-inch touchscreen" designed for applications like weather reports and "managing data across a variety of devices".

T-Mobile isn't the first operator to offer such a device. In the UK O2 recently launched the Joggler with similar aims, while in France Orange offers the "Tabby" tablet PC.