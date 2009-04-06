  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

T-Mobile plans Android-based home gadgets

|
  T-Mobile plans Android-based home gadgets
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

T-Mobile is planning what's being described as an "aggressive push deep into the home" with a range of Android-based devices, reports the New York Times.

The report, apparently based on "confidential documents obtained from one of the company's partners", sees an Android-flavoured home phone and a tablet PC launching in the States in the first part of 2010.

The phone is said to plug into a docking station and "come with another device that handles data synchronization as it recharges the phone's battery".

The tablet offering is described as "a small laptop without a keyboard and has a 7-inch touchscreen" designed for applications like weather reports and "managing data across a variety of devices".

T-Mobile isn't the first operator to offer such a device. In the UK O2 recently launched the Joggler with similar aims, while in France Orange offers the "Tabby" tablet PC.

PopularIn Phones
When is Android Pie coming to my phone?
Android Pie tips: How to activate and use the gesture navigation
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours ahead of this week's launch
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch details dump reveals free $299 headphones and more
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event: How to watch Thursday's launch live
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Comments