  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange launches app store

|
1/2  
Orange launches app store
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

O2 offers Litmus and Vodafone has its Widget Manager, now Orange has launched an application store, although quel surprise, only in France.

They’re launching applications for Symbian, Java and Windows Mobile towards the end of the year. In particular, Orange is interested in the Java-based phones, as they make up a market ill-catered too currently, in terms of apps.

Each phone will only display applications for download that are compatible with the model in question, and Orange aims to simplify with process by dropping each download into a "My Application" folder.

According to a spokesperson, Orange is currently “in discussion” to work out how their store would appear on a handset with its own application store, such as Nokia’s app store or the Android Marketplace.

It’s difficult to see how a phone could support two application stores, both practically and monetary speaking, but time will tell.

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. Honor 7S budget smartphone now available in UK for just £99
  4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  5. Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
  1. Nokia 9 back on track for possible late summer 2018 release
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched in New York on 9 August
  3. Fresh renders confirm notch for Pixel 3 XL, chunky bezels for Pixel 3
  4. Qualcomm's new trio of chipsets give budget smartphones premium features
  5. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
Comments