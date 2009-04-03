Orange launches app store

O2 offers Litmus and Vodafone has its Widget Manager, now Orange has launched an application store, although quel surprise, only in France.

They’re launching applications for Symbian, Java and Windows Mobile towards the end of the year. In particular, Orange is interested in the Java-based phones, as they make up a market ill-catered too currently, in terms of apps.

Each phone will only display applications for download that are compatible with the model in question, and Orange aims to simplify with process by dropping each download into a "My Application" folder.

According to a spokesperson, Orange is currently “in discussion” to work out how their store would appear on a handset with its own application store, such as Nokia’s app store or the Android Marketplace.

It’s difficult to see how a phone could support two application stores, both practically and monetary speaking, but time will tell.