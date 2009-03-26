  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange to offer "heavily discounted" MacBooks

|
  Orange to offer "heavily discounted" MacBooks

Orange will soon offer subsidised Apple laptops bundled with mobile broadband contracts, it's being reported.

The subsidised MacBook rumour has hit before, although previously said to be in conjunction with UK iPhone operator O2, while rumours of Orange and Apple strengthening their UK ties have also hit the web of late.

The news comes from Mobile, an industry site that recently got the news of O2 reducing the level of tariffs for "free" iPhones spot on, so maybe considered more than just idle gossip.

Mobile suggests that from the summer, consumers will be able to get a cheaper, "heavily discounted" - although not free - MacBook via Orange if they commit to a 2-year mobile broadband package.

The deal is said to be "close to completion" and is said to be made up of a "volume commitment" from Orange.

Orange has declined to comment on the "rumour and speculation". We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Sony developing AI camera tech for future Xperia phones
  3. Motorola's Moto Z3 Play phone might launch with a 5G Moto Mod
  4. Nok, Nok. Who's there? Three new affordable Nokia handsets
  5. Nokia 5.1 initial review: Another impressive affordable Android
  1. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  2. Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro cases: Protect your new Huawei smartphone
  3. AirPlay 2 finally launches with iOS 11.4 release
  4. Apple to use iPhone NFC chip to unlock doors and more with iOS 12
  5. The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
Comments