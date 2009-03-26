  Orange to offer "heavily discounted" MacBooks

Orange will soon offer subsidised Apple laptops bundled with mobile broadband contracts, it's being reported.

The subsidised MacBook rumour has hit before, although previously said to be in conjunction with UK iPhone operator O2, while rumours of Orange and Apple strengthening their UK ties have also hit the web of late.

The news comes from Mobile, an industry site that recently got the news of O2 reducing the level of tariffs for "free" iPhones spot on, so maybe considered more than just idle gossip.

Mobile suggests that from the summer, consumers will be able to get a cheaper, "heavily discounted" - although not free - MacBook via Orange if they commit to a 2-year mobile broadband package.

The deal is said to be "close to completion" and is said to be made up of a "volume commitment" from Orange.

Orange has declined to comment on the "rumour and speculation". We will keep you posted.