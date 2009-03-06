Orange announces 20MB broadband trials

Orange has launched a trial offering download speeds of up to 20MB on its own fixed broadband network.

Orange says the higher speeds are being made available to a group of Orange home broadband customers already on the company's network, to be "re-graded onto faster profiles".

These customers will be able to receive download speeds of "up to" 20MB for the same price as their current up to 8MB service.

Asif Aziz, director of broadband and home, Orange UK said: "This trial is an important step in enabling us to offer up to 20 Meg home broadband to consumers across our network. It is also testament to our ongoing commitment to evolve our fixed broadband service and ensure we offer customers a truly reliable user experience".

Orange says the trial will monitor stability and performance of the faster speed before it is rolled out across the wider Orange network.