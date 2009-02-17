Orange announces homescreen widgets
Orange has announced it is launching a new range of mobile widgets that will give customers instant access to information via their Orange homescreens.
As part of the operator's new "mobile multimedia" strategy, a selection of "simple, connected" mobile widgets, such as weather updates and news alerts will be offered on its Signature range.
"Orange wants all of its customers to benefit from access to compelling content, not just the current few with sophisticated and multi-functional phones", said Yves Maitre, SVP devices, Orange.
"With our new 'out of the box' widget experience, customers can simply turn on their phone and choose from a great selection of services via their Homescreen".
"By simplifying and widening access to these services, we are driving usage by helping more customers find new and useful things to do with their mobiles".
Orange's widget experience will be launched in May 2009 and be rolled out across all European markets.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments