Orange to offer Fox Mobile content

Fox Mobile Distribution and Orange have announced a global partnership that will see Fox content available to Orange customers in around 30 countries.

Fox's mobile content will include "world-renowned entertainment brands" like The Simpsons, as well as characters from Fox Mobile Studios such as Snuggle Bunny and Howie Heart (not ones we're familiar with?) through the Orange World portal.

In addition, there will be themed mobile applications, videos, ringtones, wallpapers and themes, and - mobile magic - described as a "completely new genre in mobile entertainment", with mobile magic tricks from Trixcell.

"We're excited about this partnership with Orange, as it gives us the potential to deliver the world's best mobile content to over 117 million mobile subscribers through a channel with which they are already familiar", said a Fox exec with a long job title.