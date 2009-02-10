Orange to offer Fox Mobile content
Fox Mobile Distribution and Orange have announced a global partnership that will see Fox content available to Orange customers in around 30 countries.
Fox's mobile content will include "world-renowned entertainment brands" like The Simpsons, as well as characters from Fox Mobile Studios such as Snuggle Bunny and Howie Heart (not ones we're familiar with?) through the Orange World portal.
In addition, there will be themed mobile applications, videos, ringtones, wallpapers and themes, and - mobile magic - described as a "completely new genre in mobile entertainment", with mobile magic tricks from Trixcell.
"We're excited about this partnership with Orange, as it gives us the potential to deliver the world's best mobile content to over 117 million mobile subscribers through a channel with which they are already familiar", said a Fox exec with a long job title.
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- HTC drops existing handset prices before launch of HTC U12 and U12+
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for April 2018
- Exclusive deal: Get the Huawei P20 Pro for £49 a month and NOTHING upfront
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review: If small is your all
- Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments