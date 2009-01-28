  Orange to offer BlackBerry Pay-As-You-Go

Orange will announce that its customers will be able to buy the BlackBerry Pearl 8120 on Pay-As-You-Go in the UK from Thursday. Pocket-lint has learnt.

According to our sources within the company, Orange will offer the handset in February for £145 without a contract.

While you don't have to sign up for the BlackBerry internet service, you'll be able to do so for £5. Our source has also confirmed that Orange will try and sweeten the deal with an exclusive colour; indigo.

If the Pearl 8120 isn't good enough for you, the mobile operator is expecting to announce other BlackBerry models in the "not too distant future". Our source has said.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: Carphone Warehouse has got in touch with us to say that it too will be stocking the BlackBerry Pearl as a Pay-As-You-Go offering. Costing £5 more than the Orange offering, you'll be able to get the BlackBerry 8110 in Silver and the BlackBerry Pearl 8120 in pink.

The high street brand say that it will have stock of both models in store on Friday.