  223 million texts to be sent over New Year

This New Year will see a huge amount of text and picture messages sent, according to Orange.

The number of text and multimedia messages sent during the last day in December has increased steadily over the past few years and Orange says 2008 is set to be another record-breaker.

Last year, Orange customers sent 53 million texts and over 363,000 picture messages on New Year's Eve, apparently the mobile network's busiest time of the year.

This 31 December figures are expected to rise with Orange predicting to handle approximately 112 million SMS and 900,000 picture messages as people send more texts and snaps to friends, family and social networking sites and another 110 million sent on New Year's day.

