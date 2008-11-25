  1. Home
Orange bundles home and mobile broadband

Orange has announced a new broadband offer that sees home and mobile broadband bundled.

For £20 per month, "Orange Home & Mobile Broadband" customers get home connection with download speeds of up to 8MB, a free wireless router and inclusive evening and weekend calls to UK landlines. As well as an USB dongle, download speeds of up to 3.6Mbps and a download usage allowance of 3GB per month on the mobile side of things.

Also launched is "Internet Everywhere 30 Days", that lets users try the service on a one month rolling contract. After purchasing a USB dongle for £49.99, customers get 3GB usage for £20 per month.

Asif Aziz, director of broadband and home, Orange UK, said: "We believe these new offers not only complement our existing fixed and mobile broadband service range, but also provide flexible alternatives to meet the needs of today’s 21st century customer - who quite rightly demands a premium service at the same time as best value for money".

