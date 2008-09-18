  Orange launches "Infinity" business tariff

Orange Business Services has launched Orange Infinity, a new tariff giving business customers unlimited calls and texts and 500 minutes of international calls for a fixed monthly cost.

"Orange Infinity gives business people the freedom to talk and text as much as they like without worrying about the size of the bill. It’s perfect for those who need to keep in touch wherever they are and it’s a natural extension to our existing range of mobile tariffs", said Martin Lyne, head of small and medium business, Orange, UK.

Orange Infinity is available in addition to the existing range of business tariffs and can be bought alongside them for individuals or groups of heavy phone users within an organisation.

Orange Infinity costs £100 a month for an 18-month contract which includes unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles, texts and calls to a user's answer phone, as well as 500 minutes of International Direct Dial calls to 28 destinations, and inclusive Orange Care so lost or broken phones can be replaced within 24 hours. Longer length contracts cost from £90 and also include 250MB of browsing data.