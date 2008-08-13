  Orange Mobile Fleet for mobile businesses

Orange has launched Mobile Fleet - a set of tools designed to increase the productivity and availability of fleets of vehicles and mobile workers within small and medium size businesses.

Recognising that road based businesses have different needs to those based at a desk, Orange Mobile Fleet removes the need for drivers to constantly return to base.

It enables detailed job specifications to be delivered to field workers and, in return, for them to send job updates and invoices back to their headquarters, explains Orange.

Business signed up get a 4MB data allowance, and also real time traffic updates, received by calling 240 from an Orange phone.

It also includes Mobile Forms, which can be easily customised using a drag and drop menu and requires no specialist IT support.

Data can be sent and received in real time and can be exported in various formats to standard business applications such as Adobe PDF or Microsoft Excel.

Mobile Forms is available on 18 and 24 month contracts from £17 per month or as a one off annual charge with prices starting from £300 dependent on the number of subscribers.

The new price plan is available to all business customers on Orange Solo, Orange Venture or Orange Momentum service plans.

Customers that sign up to the plan can use existing devices if appropriate, or upgrade to a HTC TyTN II, HTC Touch, HTC Touch Dual, HTC Sedna, or Samsung i780.