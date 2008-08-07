T-Mobile announces BlackBerry Bold in the UK
T-Mobile has become the first operator to give details about the launch of the BlackBerry Bold in the UK.
Although operator 3 has previously informed Pocket-lint that they will also offer the device in the UK - a first for them for a RIM-made phone - they admitted it will not be until later in the year.
Vodafone was rumoured to be first to offer the BlackBerry 9000, however would neither confirm or deny this, but suggested to Pocket-lint that: "We are hoping to launch the Bold before 1st November".
But, T-Mobile has now announced they will offer the new fully-featured smartphone in shops and online from September 2008.
It seems T-Mobile will primarily offer the BlackBerry Bold to all T-Mobile Business 1-Plan customers, although it has been confirmed to Pocket-lint that the device will also be offered on consumer tariffs - but pricing and other details to be revealed nearer the time.
