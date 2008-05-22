Orange to trial Read and Go e-newspaper in France

Orange has announced it is to trial a new Read and Go scheme in France that it describes as the "first 3G-connected mobile newspaper kiosk".

Claiming to combine the reading comfort of paper with the easy access and response of electronic media, the new e-paper "terminal" will let users can read five major French newspapers throughout the day: Le Monde, Le Parisien, Les Echos, L'Equipe and Telerama Today with refreshed content every hour from 6am to midnight.

Hardware-wise the device, that is like a keyboard-less Kindle, combines Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity in a dedicated distribution platform, offers 1GB of memory (apparently enough for 200 newspapers) and a high contrast, low power e-paper display.

Orange and its partners will be running Read and Go trials with around 150 testers recruited from their audiences for a period of 2 months providing free, unlimited access before considering a proper roll-out.