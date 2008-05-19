Orange Liveradio internet radio launches
Orange has entered the UK internet radio market with a wireless internet radio device called Liveradio, which is said to be the first of many home entertainment products planned by Orange for the home.
Liveradio is a wireless internet radio device which gives broadband customers access to over 4000 local, national and international internet radio stations.
Apparently already a success in France, the radio works in conjunction with the specially designed Liveradio website: www.orange.co.uk/liveradio.
Once registered on the site, users can customise their presets, create specialist folders for easy reference and add the stations they want to listen to via a "drag and drop" function.
Features include the ability to bookmark a song and have the details of the track added to a "My Favourites" list and then have the chance to buy it from the Orange music store for 99p.
The Liveradio boasts 2 x 4cm stereo speakers offering 2 watts output, Bass Boost technology, a 3.5mm jack for headphones, USB port for MP3 players and time, clock and alarm functionalities.
Priced at £99.99 it is available now from Orange online, or from 1 June at selected Orange retail stores.
