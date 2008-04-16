Orange announces Safety Online programme for schools
Orange has announced a Safety Online programme for schools to raise awareness of the need for care and responsibility when using the Internet.
Safety Online provides teachers with creative materials and tools to help them encourage the safe use of mobile and internet technologies in a fun and inspiring way.
The content includes five conceptual film clips that have been specifically designed to spark classroom discussion.
"We’re working with schools to raise awareness of the importance of being safe online and have provided teachers with the tools they need to communicate this to children in an entertaining and non-patronising way", said Christele Delbe, head of corporate responsibility, Orange UK.
"Safety Online is a key theme of the Orange Education Programme. It's about recognising the exciting opportunities that technology presents today, whilst educating young people in a positive way on how to enjoy the internet safely."
Safety Online is available to all UK schools and packs are available from next week upon request.
