  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange updates Animal packages

|
  Orange updates Animal packages

Two years after the launch of the Animals, Orange has updated the pay monthly packages to "reflect the changing ways that people are using their mobile phones".

As of the 1st of March 2008, the Dolphin, Raccoon, Canary and Panther packages now include mobile internet and social networking as an inclusive benefit.

The new Dolphin 40, has been revised for customers who want to social network on the move with unlimited access to Bebo's mobile internet site, SMS alerts when they
receive updates, and SMS uploads to their Bebo friends profiles.

Panthers get mobile internet with the option to receive unlimited texts or unlimited calls to landlines or Orange numbers or alternatively, anytime mobile internet browsing.

Crispin Tristram, head of pay monthly, Orange UK said: "By including the internet in our packages we are reflecting how people are using their phones. The changes make mobile internet and social networking even more accessible".

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. You can now gift unused data on your EE plan to family members
  3. Apple might unveil iOS 12 with new digital health tools at WWDC 2018
  4. Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  5. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS review: In pole position?
  1. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  2. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  4. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  5. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
Comments