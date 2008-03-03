  Orange updates Animal packages

Two years after the launch of the Animals, Orange has updated the pay monthly packages to "reflect the changing ways that people are using their mobile phones".

As of the 1st of March 2008, the Dolphin, Raccoon, Canary and Panther packages now include mobile internet and social networking as an inclusive benefit.

The new Dolphin 40, has been revised for customers who want to social network on the move with unlimited access to Bebo's mobile internet site, SMS alerts when they

receive updates, and SMS uploads to their Bebo friends profiles.

Panthers get mobile internet with the option to receive unlimited texts or unlimited calls to landlines or Orange numbers or alternatively, anytime mobile internet browsing.

Crispin Tristram, head of pay monthly, Orange UK said: "By including the internet in our packages we are reflecting how people are using their phones. The changes make mobile internet and social networking even more accessible".