  Orange reports on "mobile data explosion"

Orange has unveiled its second Digital Media Index, a detailed report examining trends in customer consumption of digital media.

The Orange Digital Media Index reveals usage patterns across the full range of Orange's entertainment and communications services, including home broadband, text and picture messaging, and mobile internet over a 3-month period.

Key findings from the Orange Digital Media Index include:

* There has been a 37% surge in picture messaging with over one million photos uploaded from mobiles to online photo albums in August alone

* Text messaging has seen a 25% increase, with over one billion text messages sent per month

* The mobile internet is gaining momentum - Orange World, the Orange mobile portal, received 2.34 million monthly visitors and an average of 250,000 daily repeat users

* Music downloads has seen a 15% increase to a figure of 295,000, and a 3.4% increase in games downloaded to 691,032

* Revenue is almost double the forecast for mobile television

Orange says these Index stats shows that there has been an "explosion" in mobile data services, generating nearly 22% of network revenue in the last 9 months.