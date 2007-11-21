  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

T-Mobile responds to Vodafone's iPhone attack

|
  T-Mobile responds to Vodafone's iPhone attack

T-Mobile has issued a press statement regarding the court order Vodafone brought against the rival mobile company regarding the German deal for the iPhone.

Vodafone got the order, through a court in Hamburg, claiming that the way the iPhone is being sold in Germany, exclusively through T-Mobile, is wrong for that particular territory and customers should not be forced to sign up to a 2-year deal.

The German Vodafone chief executive Friedrich Joussen said in a statement that they want consumers to be able to buy the iPhone without tying themselves into a long contract.

"We want it to be available to buyers without a mandatory calling plan", he said. "If I had wanted to halt sales, I could have, but I didn't."

T-Mobile, who has 2 weeks to officially respond to the court and file an appeal has defended its sales of Apple's mobile.

The release issued by T-Mobile outlines the fact that iPhone customers get preferential tariffs and services and access to T-Mobile HotSpots.

The company is continuing to offer the iPhone now, and plans to appeal against the court's ruling.

UPDATE: Dow Jones is reporting that T-Mobile will offer an unlocked iPhone for 999 euros, which equals about £720. This is compared to the 399 euros, plus 2-year contract price from the operator.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  3. Did Apple know the iPhone 6 could easily bend? Yep, internal tests show
  4. Is Essential Phone 2 dead? Essential might sell itself or try something new
  5. iOS 12: All the features we hope Apple will announce at WWDC 2018
  1. Alcatel's 3V dual-camera budget smartphone arrives in the US and UK
  2. Sony admits it was too slow in improving Xperia smartphones, will focus on 5G and Europe
  3. The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for May 2018
  4. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  5. OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the difference?
Comments